Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,846 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.07. 181,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,773. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.45.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.