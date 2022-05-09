Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Paylocity comprises approximately 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $16.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.38. 533,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.41.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,487 shares of company stock worth $14,021,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

