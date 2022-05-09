Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 75,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Primo Water accounts for about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 864,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,924. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -703.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

