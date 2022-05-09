Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 114866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.25 million. Research analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.