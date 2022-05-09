Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.47

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$46.47 and last traded at C$46.82, with a volume of 22504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.34.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

