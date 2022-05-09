Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.77

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.77 and last traded at C$39.72, with a volume of 955684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CU. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.40.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

