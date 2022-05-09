Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.57 billion and $2.78 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00137864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00031030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00341724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

