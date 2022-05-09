Caspian Capital LP Makes New Investment in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,430,000. Alight accounts for 13.9% of Caspian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Caspian Capital LP owned 0.56% of Alight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Alight by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALIT shares. Stephens started coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,581,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,904. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

