Caspian Capital LP Makes New Investment in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives accounts for 2.5% of Caspian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Caspian Capital LP owned about 1.30% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 337,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,118. The firm has a market cap of $412.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sidoti started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.