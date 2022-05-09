Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.67-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.

Catalent stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.70. 1,328,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,934. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Catalent by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Catalent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Catalent by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Catalent by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

