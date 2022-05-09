Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.67-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.
Catalent stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.70. 1,328,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,934. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Catalent by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Catalent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Catalent by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Catalent by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
