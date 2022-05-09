CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $209.09 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $209.09 million and $13.15 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,076,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

