Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Celestica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Celestica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Celestica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

CLS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 590,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,803. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

