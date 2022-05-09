Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT Lowered to €63.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($67.37) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLLNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($68.42) to €66.00 ($69.47) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($70.53) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

CLLNY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.98. 192,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.