Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 14.5%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) were down 14.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $43.39. Approximately 24,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 945,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

