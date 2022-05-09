Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $22.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.73.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 58.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 88.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

CVE stock traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $18.71. 19,366,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,042,080. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

