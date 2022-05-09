Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.33-$4.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CSR stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.73. 60,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -470.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerspace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

