Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.90. Approximately 90 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

