Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.57

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 15567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,342.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,478 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after buying an additional 904,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $25,269,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Certara by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 856,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

