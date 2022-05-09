Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 253,649 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $5.03.

About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

