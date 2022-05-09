Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.51

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.51 and last traded at $65.52, with a volume of 25356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.54.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and have sold 318,906 shares worth $28,289,472. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

