ChatCoin Price Down 36% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $391,946.14 and approximately $7,973.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,990.04 or 1.00002705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00016446 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001308 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

