Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives $9.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

