Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.66. 48,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.57. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.53.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

