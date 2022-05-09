Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Children’s Place stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Children’s Place by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Children’s Place by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

