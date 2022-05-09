Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.
Children’s Place stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17.
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Children’s Place by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Children’s Place by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.