Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,271.95

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,271.95 and last traded at $1,275.53, with a volume of 15517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,354.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,512.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,589.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

