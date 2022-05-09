CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.30

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

CIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

