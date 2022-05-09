Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.09.

Shares of CI stock opened at $266.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.05. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

