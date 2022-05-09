Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $306.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.63.

NYSE:CI opened at $266.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.05. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

