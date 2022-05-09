CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.76

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

