Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 470.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.98. 518,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

