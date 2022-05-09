Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues Earnings Results

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Clarivate updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.49. 6,260,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,879. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,583,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Clarivate by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

