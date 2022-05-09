Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.60

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 125438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

