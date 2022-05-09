Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Down to $5.13

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $4.85. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 63,784 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 525.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 475,679 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 424.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 294,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

