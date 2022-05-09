CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,727 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

