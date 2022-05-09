Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,819,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,658,125. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $274.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

