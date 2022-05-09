Coastline Trust Co Buys 650 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.49. 2,436,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,607. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.58 and a 200 day moving average of $346.89. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

