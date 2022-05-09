Coastline Trust Co Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.46% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 4,474,967 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,083,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,361,000 after purchasing an additional 577,117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 999.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after buying an additional 569,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after buying an additional 382,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.22. 739,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.