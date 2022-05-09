Coastline Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 62,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.24. 48,622,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,403,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

