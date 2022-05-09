Coastline Trust Co Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,742 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

Adobe stock traded down $14.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.91. 4,300,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,000. The company has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.86 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

