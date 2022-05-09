Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $63.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. 860,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,600. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,724,000 after buying an additional 1,775,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,413,000 after buying an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.