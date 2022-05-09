Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Down 7.9%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 10,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 812,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $645.86 million, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. Codexis’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

