Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of CVLY stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $24.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.25%.
About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.
