Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

