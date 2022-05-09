Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGNX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.12. 1,781,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

