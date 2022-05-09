Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $88.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.67.

CTSH stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

