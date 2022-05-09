Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 77,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

