Coldstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $176,446.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $578,502.87 and approximately $176,446.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00590174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,674.03 or 1.97161290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.