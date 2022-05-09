Collateral Pay One Day Trading Volume Hits $93.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $150,222.42 and $93.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00608493 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00112862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035697 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,470.85 or 2.05924947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.