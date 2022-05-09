Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $216.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $41.93.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.