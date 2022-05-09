Comparing Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) and BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) and Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELLUS Health and Flora Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $30,000.00 40,946.11 -$7.01 million N/A N/A Flora Growth $110,000.00 629.01 -$14.17 million N/A N/A

BELLUS Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flora Growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Flora Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BELLUS Health and Flora Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -49,910.34% -48.37% -45.25% Flora Growth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BELLUS Health and Flora Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Flora Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flora Growth has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 720.61%. Given Flora Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flora Growth is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Summary

Flora Growth beats BELLUS Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Flora Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products. It also manufactures and sells hemp textiles products focuses on servicing the hospitality, medical, and clothing industries on a B2B basis; designs, produces, and supplies juices, chocolate, and chocolate related products to wholesale distributors, pharmacies, supermarkets, and online distributors; and offers and wellness products. The company's brand includes Mambe, Mind Naturals, Almost Virgin, Flora Lab, and Stardog Loungewear. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

