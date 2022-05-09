Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,950 ($24.04) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($21.21) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. 277,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,591. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

