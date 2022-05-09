Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,950 ($24.04) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($21.21) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.75.
About Compass Group (Get Rating)
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.